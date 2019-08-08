Adell Harriman & Carpenter Increased Its Equinix (EQIX) Position; As Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Market Value Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Cut Its Holding by $821,394

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 1,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 23,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 billion, up from 22,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $13.23 during the last trading session, reaching $533.09. About 365,594 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 7,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 947,613 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.51 million, down from 955,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 6.88M shares traded or 38.22% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Inds Inc Com (NYSE:OXM) by 17,402 shares to 533,799 shares, valued at $40.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc Com (NYSE:AYI) by 7,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,940 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Burgundy Asset Limited owns 1.54M shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1,137 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 0.19% or 10,510 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 3,182 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 2,000 shares. New York-based Miller Howard Investments Ny has invested 2.27% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Numerixs Invest Technologies has 28,928 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Suntrust Banks accumulated 177,806 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability reported 20,076 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.21M shares. Viking Fund Lc invested 0.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mitsubishi Ufj Corp holds 817,274 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 21.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity. The insider XIE BING sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 are owned by Needham Investment Ltd Liability. Tudor Corp Et Al has 17,458 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.3% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 147,526 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brookfield Asset Management has 132,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 104,032 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0% or 1,358 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Limited invested in 2,377 shares. 15,814 were reported by Norinchukin National Bank The. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund holds 1,657 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Altfest L J & Commerce Incorporated reported 4,524 shares. Avenir stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,871 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,718 shares.