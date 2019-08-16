Adell Harriman & Carpenter Stake in Chevrontexaco (CVX) Has Upped by $10.47 Million; As Medtronic (MDT) Stock Value Rose, Beach Investment Management Has Increased Position

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 12,010 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 1.34M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Chevrontexaco (CVX) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 85 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,516 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 billion, up from 28,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 1.41 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 1.28 million shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Founders Fin Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% or 7,523 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Lc has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,354 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Martin Currie Limited invested in 0.97% or 112,221 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% or 36,937 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 34,975 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 117,402 are owned by Scotia Capital. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 9.61M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Jennison Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 1.35M shares. Banque Pictet And Cie stated it has 135,221 shares. Shufro Rose Com Limited Com accumulated 0.48% or 38,956 shares. New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 1.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 3,883 shares. Sigma Planning holds 54,383 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 1,426 shares to 61,282 shares, valued at $11.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,542 shares, and cut its stake in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 84,210 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Strategic Services invested in 55,053 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd invested in 1.6% or 109,059 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 7,451 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bragg Finance Advsr stated it has 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 198,947 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Richard C Young And Co stated it has 94,692 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.67% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.56% or 212,045 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 21,430 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited invested in 7,963 shares or 0.14% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.99% or 514,466 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.55% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,765 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.