Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $427.30 Million; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Valuation Rose, Bluestein R H & Company Upped Holding

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1560.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 27,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 29,110 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 1,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 3,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05B, up from 149,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 120,427 shares. 3,178 are held by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,474 shares. 11,271 were accumulated by Yhb Advsr. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.52% or 549,949 shares. J Goldman & Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 13,327 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.28% stake. 3,650 are held by Sigma Planning Corporation. Hikari Tsushin has 1.43% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sandy Spring Bank invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Everence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Mercantile owns 361 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 144,572 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.17% stake.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares to 32,475 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton National Bank Na has 138,506 shares. 920,773 are held by Veritas Invest Management Llp. 10,445 were accumulated by Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Com. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 17,526 shares or 1.03% of the stock. 18,185 were accumulated by Longer Investments Incorporated. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.46 million shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm, Connecticut-based fund reported 153,157 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt accumulated 5,000 shares. Axiom Intl Ltd Com De has invested 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 46,452 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio. Amg Tru Bancorp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 4.5% or 233,797 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 10.91M shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec (NYSE:EMR) by 300 shares to 6,124 shares, valued at $419.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,388 shares, and cut its stake in Euro/Asia Ishares Index (EFA).