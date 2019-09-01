Adell Harriman & Carpenter Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) Raised by $172.56 Million; As Home Federal Bancorp Of Louisiana (HFBL) Market Value Rose, Banc Funds Co Trimmed Its Holding

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 961 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,135 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90B, up from 15,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana (HFBL) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 19,411 shares as the company's stock rose 6.71% . The hedge fund held 50,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 69,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $58.35M market cap company. It closed at $31.62 lastly. It is down 22.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. (VABK) by 34,000 shares to 131,401 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) by 19,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold HFBL shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 317,915 shares or 5.83% less from 337,598 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 301 shares. Firefly Value Prtn LP reported 65,471 shares. 14,814 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp. Moreover, Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) for 50,145 shares. Fj Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.38% or 121,471 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). 14,558 were reported by Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). Oppenheimer Close Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,329 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) for 11,590 shares.

More recent Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Makes Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "A Deal with VMware Helps Nvidia, But Not NVDA Stock – Investorplace.com" on August 28, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Com reported 1.72% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,095 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% or 2,571 shares. Counselors reported 17,746 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tcw accumulated 1.16% or 675,030 shares. Artal Gp holds 3.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 420,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 77,610 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 11,447 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Ltd Co owns 10,509 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18,140 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. California-based Advisor Partners Limited Co has invested 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tortoise Inv Management Limited, a New York-based fund reported 16 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.91% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). California-based Assetmark has invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).