Adell Harriman & Carpenter Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Has Raised by $797.86 Million as Shares Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Bristol John W & Company Has Raised by $348,766 Its Stake

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17B, up from 42,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $217.66. About 790,676 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.98M, up from 447,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 06/04/2018 – Facebook needs to make sure its new privacy rules are done in “practice and not only on paper,” the European Union’s top data watchdog told CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COULD USE CHIPS FOR CONSUMER DEVICES, SERVERS, AI; 17/04/2018 – Facebook Opens Up Its Data — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SPOKE TO CNN ON DATA LEAK; 21/05/2018 – EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech losses sink Wall St, oil falls on U.S. production fears; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny

