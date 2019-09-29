Adell Harriman & Carpenter Continues to Hold Stake in Adobe Sys (ADBE); Ameritas Investment Partners Has Increased Its Amedisys (AMED) Position by $1.04 Million

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 8,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 19,339 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 10,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 209,251 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 4,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 14,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32 billion, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5

