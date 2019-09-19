Adelante Capital Management Upped Its Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) as Market Valuation Declined; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $487,708 as Market Valuation Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 20,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 26,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 6.43M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s lung cancer drugs show promise in early-stage trials; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Raises Dividend to EUR1.25

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 613,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.51M, up from 717,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 1.08 million shares traded or 10.50% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – RELEASED 2 LETTERS, DATED MARCH 6, & MARCH 20, 2018, TO LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES IN WHICH CO PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE MERGER; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 67 Cents; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N EXPLORING A SALE BY TALKING TO OTHER COMPANIES AND INVESTMENT FIRMS, HAS YET TO AGREE TERMS FOR PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N TO PARTICIPATE IN SALE PROCESS; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – PEBBLEBROOK IS PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND PRICE AND MIX OF CONSIDERATION AS WARRANTED BY “DUE DILIGENCE”; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S REVISED PROPOSAL PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO RECEIVE CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 20%; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces lnadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 35,565 shares to 409,427 shares, valued at $52.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 70,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,691 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC).

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pebblebrook closes on sale of Rouge Hotel – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (NYSE:PEB) Share Price Down By 27%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Hotel Amarano Burbank – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Rouge Hotel – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset Trust Company has invested 0.11% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 7,614 were reported by Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Company. Veritable Limited Partnership has 14,177 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Llc owns 38,329 shares. 38,656 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Fil Limited owns 570,633 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Connable Office has 0.05% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Security And Management holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 378,375 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0.01% or 1.74 million shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 21,766 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 34,134 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 2,643 shares. Westpac holds 452,682 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.82% or 35.72 million shares. Sabal Trust stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The California-based Violich has invested 0.92% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Dallas Secs Incorporated owns 36,712 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Baltimore accumulated 0.04% or 3,060 shares. Stillwater Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pitcairn holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 41,747 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 17,901 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 211,536 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 4,276 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom invested in 1.44% or 49,307 shares. 31,522 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Earnest Prtn, Georgia-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 2,788 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,664 shares to 3,164 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BriaCell Announces Public Disclosure: Remarkable Responder in Combination Study of Lead Candidate with KEYTRUDA® – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Broadcom, Merck Fall in Premarket; Amazon Rises – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Share Stocks To Buy On Fed Uncertainty – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EC OKs Keytruda/Inlyta combo for first-line kidney cancer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.