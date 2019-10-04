Adelante Capital Management Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) Has Cut by $6.59 Million; Community Bank Of Raymore Holding in At&T (T) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 87,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.99M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $87.08. About 1.39M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 19.37 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $322.67M for 24.74 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holdings (NYSE:INXN) by 95,145 shares to 135,045 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 362,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.