Adelante Capital Management Stake in Boston Properties (BXP) Increased as Market Value Declined; Echostar (SATS) Market Value Rose While Earnest Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 22,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 619,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.93 million, up from 596,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 293,463 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 44.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 54,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 67,852 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 122,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 275,041 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EchoStar Corporation (SATS) CEO Mike Dugan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also 9News.com with their article: “Dish buys EchoStar satellite business in deal valued at $800 million – 9News.com KUSA” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EchoStar Corporation Announces Conference Call For Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of DISH Network Are Down 10% on Monday – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EchoStar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 538,954 shares. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 25,962 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 0.05% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 14,700 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 2,685 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). 14,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Corsair Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 8,526 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 9,086 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,148 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 52,635 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 214,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 68,736 shares to 3.21 million shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight by 13,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

More important recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance”, Bizjournals.com published: “Bethesda office complex offered for sale amid larger area building boom – Washington Business Journal” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Properties prices $700M of senior unsecured notes due 2030 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 22,043 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 208,099 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.07% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 195,758 shares. Citigroup reported 215,049 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 3,395 shares. Sei Investments Co accumulated 321,449 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company owns 2,169 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 2,510 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.06% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 4,352 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 152,780 shares. Andra Ap holds 44,700 shares. 120,164 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 28,397 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 462,100 shares.