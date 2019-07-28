Adelante Capital Management Stake in Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; As Hudson Global (HSON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Cut Its Position by $516,453

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (HSON) by 63.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 516,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 815,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hudson Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 7,444 shares traded or 251.96% up from the average. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 15.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – GOING FORWARD, WILL FOCUS ON ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING BUSINESS IN AMERICAS, ASIA PACIFIC, AND EMEA; 11/04/2018 – TMP Worldwide Receives 18 Awards at the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Net $10.7M; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global: Eberwein Will Succeed Stephen Nolan Effective April 1; 15/05/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS RPO OPERATIONS BEFORE CORPORATE COSTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $5.0 MLN TO $6.0 MLN IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL NAMES JEFF EBERWEIN CEO; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global Announces Closing of Strategic Divestitures and Names Jeff Eberwein Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q EPS 33c

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 24,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 561,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, down from 586,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 158,294 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 738,541 shares to 8.77 million shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold HSON shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 17.20 million shares or 10.55% less from 19.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 1.00M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jbf Cap reported 157,917 shares. Vanguard has 836,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 73,770 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) for 123,795 shares. Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Schneider Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% or 299,138 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 374,611 shares. 16,137 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. 84,400 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Incorporated. Geode Mgmt holds 101,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 20,951 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 54,935 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27,582 shares to 303,710 shares, valued at $137.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 67,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 286,316 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 11,446 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 2,874 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 5,318 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,037 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 126,540 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 26,709 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication invested in 0% or 281 shares. Shell Asset invested in 0.01% or 24,918 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 24,854 shares. Prudential Financial reported 43,301 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 399 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,123 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc owns 3,629 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $148,491 activity.