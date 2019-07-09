Adelante Capital Management Raised Position in Simon Property Group (SPG); First Republic Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) as Stock Price Rose

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 76.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 16,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 21,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $136.09. About 159,949 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 75,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.84M, up from 993,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 734,812 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45 million for 44.19 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,264 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 85,786 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 37 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 11,258 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Com State Bank has 37,344 shares. Assetmark reported 83 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 176,174 shares. 13,382 are owned by Regions Fincl. Umb Bancorp N A Mo accumulated 15,584 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 400,855 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity invested in 0.1% or 130,888 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 6,328 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 12,625 shares to 84,060 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Native American Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System – PR Newswire” on October 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv: A Solid Fintech Firm – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “JKHY Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates Acquires Agiletics, Inc. – PR Newswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates Migrates 66 Financial Institutions to Full Service Card Processing Platform – PR Newswire” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 51,638 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $86.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 2,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,321 shares, and cut its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.29% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Aew Lp has 8.7% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1.68M shares. Meeder Asset owns 47,631 shares. 2,937 were accumulated by First Midwest Bancorp Division. 108,762 are held by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Goelzer has invested 0.98% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cohen & Steers Inc holds 1.13% or 2.24M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bahl Gaynor holds 1.37% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 822,212 shares. American Natl Insur Co Tx stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Adelante Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 9.55% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 4,605 shares. 510,577 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Jnba Financial Advsrs accumulated 23 shares.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Public Storage: When You Need A Little More Room – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Simon Says This High-Yield Blue-Chip Is A Very Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sector ETF Week In Review For June 10-14 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.