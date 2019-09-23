Adelante Capital Management Raised By $1.62 Million Its Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) Stake; Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP Has 1.33 Sentiment

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 11,479 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 695,949 shares with $98.19M value, up from 684,470 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equit now has $17.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $153.64. About 349,337 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 24 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 18 trimmed and sold positions in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 9.64 million shares, up from 9.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 11.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Melania Trump rings opening bell at NYSE – Fox Business” on September 23, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Earnings Dropped -7.2%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Companies Like Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Can Afford To Invest In Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate has $16200 highest and $136 lowest target. $148.33’s average target is -3.46% below currents $153.64 stock price. Alexandria Real Estate had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) stake by 32,976 shares to 210,345 valued at $43.01 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) stake by 35,565 shares and now owns 409,427 shares. Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1,850 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.04% or 78,846 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Spirit Of America Management Corp New York, New York-based fund reported 6,950 shares. Moreover, United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Teachers Annuity Association Of America invested in 121,725 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg accumulated 518,129 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.15% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Asset Management One Limited reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma has 0.05% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 874,990 shares. Heitman Real Securities Limited Liability has invested 1.15% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Knott David M holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for 1.93 million shares. Adams Asset Advisors Llc owns 3.53 million shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barnett & Company Inc. has 1.14% invested in the company for 483,615 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.05% in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 147,364 shares.

Analysts await Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 222.22% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. CLMT’s profit will be $8.53M for 9.61 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 70,056 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) has declined 40.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technologi; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Continues to Integrate Enterprise Resource Planning System; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – EXTENDED ITS CORPORATE REVOLVER FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET – CO, UNIT CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $400 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Has Filed Notification of Late Filing With SEC for Form 10-K; 26/04/2018 – EXPLOSION ROCKS CALUMET SUPERIOR WISCONSIN REFINERY -LOCAL MEDIA; 15/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Expects Decrease in Previously Reported Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT)

More notable recent Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, LP Announces $100 Million Expansion of its Revolving Credit Facility – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/08/2019: MUR, CLMT, ET, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CLMT, RENN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Re-Gauging Calumet’s Gauges – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.