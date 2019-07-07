Adelante Capital Management Maintains Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT); Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Decreased Its American International Group (AIG) Stake by $27.69 Million; Stock Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 181,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 729,058 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.00 million, up from 547,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 150,281 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in American International Group Inc (AIG) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 644,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 583,590 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American International Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 1.94M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 11.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.