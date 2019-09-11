Adelante Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by $7.14 Million as Valuation Rose; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Cut Its Position in Constellation Brand Class A (STZ) by $326,375

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (STZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 23,529 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 25,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brand Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $208.18. About 862,008 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 264,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 516,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10 million, down from 781,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 783,784 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “COPT wrapping up $6M in upgrades at 250 W. Pratt St. (Photos) – Baltimore Business Journal” on May 15, 2019, also Patch.com with their article: “DreamPort Doubles Space In Columbia Gateway – Patch.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Presents At Wells Fargo 21st Annual Real Estate Securities Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s (NYSE:JLL) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “COPT to Build Four-Building Campus for Yulista at Redstone Gateway – Business Wire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.33 million for 14.88 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 143,536 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ls Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,780 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 81,497 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 318,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 39,300 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co holds 0.02% or 66,488 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 74,867 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0.11% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 707,566 shares. Citadel Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 403,170 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp owns 1.15M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 130,412 shares to 882,822 shares, valued at $41.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 67,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $500.94 million for 19.86 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.