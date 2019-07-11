Adelante Capital Management Lowered Its Marriott International (MAR) Position by $9.49 Million as Shares Rose; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,491 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 42,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $138.93. About 10.68 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 75,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 382,395 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.83M, down from 458,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 441,811 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 12/04/2018 – edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27,582 shares to 303,710 shares, valued at $137.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 75,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113 were reported by Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department. Camarda Advisors Lc holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Community National Bank Na accumulated 153 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 468 shares. Hl Services Limited Liability holds 14,826 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hs Mgmt Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 1.23 million shares or 5.21% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 156,767 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grassi Mngmt has invested 0.94% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 416,737 shares. 23,502 are held by Pub Sector Pension Board. Csat Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 4,710 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 17,798 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 207,668 shares.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $530.47M for 22.59 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 85,828 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $57.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 4,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,353 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

