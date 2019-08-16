Adelante Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Marriott International (MAR) as Share Price Rose; Chemed (CHE) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Trimmed Its Position

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 83.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 935 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 190 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61,000, down from 1,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $429.94. About 174,450 shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 75,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 382,395 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.83M, down from 458,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 955,288 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Trav; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q Rev $935M-$945M; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 67,775 shares to 444,992 shares, valued at $52.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 527,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Capital Management accumulated 2,064 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.13% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 42,750 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Llc has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 8,266 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 29,600 shares. Eqis Mngmt, California-based fund reported 3,442 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1.28M shares. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 26,300 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 4.51% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs holds 9,609 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,170 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Us Fincl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 91,815 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Prudential Finance holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 262,756 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company owns 0.35% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 17,260 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 17,064 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd holds 14,082 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 0.37% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 91,863 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Hsbc Public Lc reported 5,709 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 8,124 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 192,889 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Utah Retirement System reported 2,971 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 163 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 200,546 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 1,227 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation has 2,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 11,465 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $206,430 activity.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 earnings per share, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.42M for 33.28 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 35,143 shares to 427,065 shares, valued at $65.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET).