Adelante Capital Management Lifted Its Camden Property Trust (CPT) Holding; Last Week ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Analysts

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Camden Property Trust (CPT) stake by 33.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 181,678 shares as Camden Property Trust (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 729,058 shares with $74.00M value, up from 547,380 last quarter. Camden Property Trust now has $10.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.05. About 471,234 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M

Among 2 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACI Worldwide has $38 highest and $38 lowest target. $38’s average target is 32.64% above currents $28.65 stock price. ACI Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 1. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) on Friday, March 8 to “Buy” rating. See ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Maintains Q3 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating ACI Worldwide, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 409,383 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACI Worldwide, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bankshares Division holds 0% or 233 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 87,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 16,918 shares stake. Eulav Asset Management holds 79,300 shares. Cipher Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 10,762 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.02% stake. 8,751 are owned by Hsbc Plc. Principal Incorporated owns 520,036 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 20,461 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research reported 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 7,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,379 shares stake. Element Capital Management has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Rice Hall James & Assoc Llc reported 0.89% stake. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software services and products for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. The firm offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It has a 40.64 P/E ratio. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP invested in 0.13% or 15,726 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 23,234 shares. 161,400 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 14,769 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0% or 460 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 0.04% or 45,413 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 193,154 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 2,617 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 19 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And invested in 91,218 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 127,557 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 7,632 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 16,745 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 34,400 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) stake by 102,291 shares to 1.21 million valued at $36.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC) stake by 26,200 shares and now owns 653,710 shares. Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $112 highest and $105 lowest target. $111’s average target is 6.68% above currents $104.05 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30.