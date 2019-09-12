Adelante Capital Management Increases Holding in Interxion Holdings (INXN); Raymond James & Associates Position in Telus (TU) Has Trimmed by $347,112

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 9,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 584,950 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.57 million, down from 594,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 109,269 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holdings (INXN) by 238.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 95,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 135,045 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 107,935 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M

