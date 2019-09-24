Adelante Capital Management Increased Its Boston Properties (BXP) Position; Hca Holdings (HCA) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Hca Holdings Inc (HCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 226 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 255 reduced and sold their stock positions in Hca Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 233.42 million shares, down from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hca Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 20 to 18 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 211 Increased: 171 New Position: 55.

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) stake by 6.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 37,826 shares as Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 657,266 shares with $84.79 million value, up from 619,440 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc. now has $20.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.5. About 725,454 shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is -1.35% below currents $129.5 stock price. Boston Properties had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $12600 target in Tuesday, September 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Parkside Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Metropolitan Life stated it has 31,178 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.09% or 2,306 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Invest Advisors invested 0.04% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.38% or 65,311 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 121,798 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,732 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bank & reported 2,018 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Company owns 127,493 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 113,217 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Com has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Next Fin Grp Inc has 610 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 146,338 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) stake by 39,486 shares to 793,943 valued at $84.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 137,440 shares and now owns 1.34M shares. Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was reduced too.

Cryder Capital Partners Llp holds 16.31% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. for 815,527 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc owns 101,315 shares or 9.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 7.58% invested in the company for 308,481 shares. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass Inc has invested 6.98% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.35 million shares.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.32 million for 14.20 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $41.25 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 11.66 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $120.97. About 1.16M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS

