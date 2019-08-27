Adelante Capital Management Has Trimmed Kilroy Realty (KRC) Position; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Trimmed Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 26.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 296,443 shares with $24.89 million value, down from 404,893 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $183.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 854,108 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Kilroy Realty (KRC) stake by 7.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 69,508 shares as Kilroy Realty (KRC)’s stock rose 2.77%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 899,387 shares with $68.32 million value, down from 968,895 last quarter. Kilroy Realty now has $7.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.02. About 111,512 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 20.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 14,690 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,380 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Com reported 30,902 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 217,449 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 173,006 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Com has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Capital Ww has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Interstate Savings Bank has 0.11% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Epoch Investment invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.43% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mai Cap Mgmt owns 11,354 shares. Roundview Cap Limited has 0.12% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Advisors Asset holds 0.03% or 21,481 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc accumulated 0.02% or 3,555 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -14.39% below currents $92.86 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) stake by 67,775 shares to 444,992 valued at $52.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) stake by 130,412 shares and now owns 882,822 shares. Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $93.91 million for 20.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kilroy Realty has $82 highest and $81 lowest target. $81.50’s average target is 5.82% above currents $77.02 stock price. Kilroy Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.