Adelante Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC) Position by $5.11 Million; Valuation Rose; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder South State Has Raised Position by $733,810

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 300,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The hedge fund held 353,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, down from 653,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Investmen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 601,812 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

South State Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 6,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 47,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28M, up from 41,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $116.88. About 2.22 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Indian retailers to move CCI against Walmart-Flipkart deal – PTI in Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS MADE INVESTMENTS IN LOGISTICS BUT EXPECTS MORE INVESTMENTS FROM WALMART IN THE SPACE; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart Ratings After Flipkart Deal Announcement; 02/04/2018 – Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Campaign Gives Communities a Seat at the Table for Hunger Relief; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 30/04/2018 – WALMART SEES NON-CASH LOSS OF ABOUT $2B ON ASDA DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Tops Profit Estimates on Online Sales Boost (Video); 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS FUTURE IPO IS SOMETHING FLIPKART’S MANAGEMENT TEAM IS INTERESTED IN DOING AND ALIGNS WITH OPERATING MODEL WALMART HAS IN MEXICO

Analysts await Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings on October, 28 after the close. They expect $0.28 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ROIC’s profit will be $31.99M for 16.35 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

