Adelante Capital Management Has Trimmed Duke Realty (DRE) Holding; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Boosted Its Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) stake by 3.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc acquired 76,061 shares as Cvr Partners Lp (UAN)’s stock rose 13.48%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 2.26M shares with $9.24 million value, up from 2.18 million last quarter. Cvr Partners Lp now has $416.88M valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 2,043 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 33,601 shares as Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 1.17M shares with $37.08 million value, down from 1.21M last quarter. Duke Realty Corporation now has $12.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 890,362 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $134.12 million for 22.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 3.45% above currents $33.35 stock price. Duke Realty had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

