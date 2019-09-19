Adelante Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Hcp (HCP) by $23.13 Million as Stock Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Raised Position by $436,224 as Share Value Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 746,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.31M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 2.20M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 55.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 3,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 10.22M shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HCP Announces $1 Billion Commercial Paper Note Program – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCP, Inc.: Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 137,440 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $44.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 87,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cullen Capital invested in 1.46% or 1.17M shares. Cambridge has invested 0.52% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 3.21 million shares. Montecito Commercial Bank & has 58,325 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 817,386 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs stated it has 0.07% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 8.81M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.06% or 2.81 million shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management reported 0.05% stake. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 575,843 shares. Mcmillion Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 190 shares. Moreover, Prelude Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 5,700 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,961 shares to 82,347 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 10,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,550 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Comcast’s Peacock Could Be Dead on Arrival – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.