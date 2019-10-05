Adelante Capital Management Has Raised Interxion Holdings (INXN) Stake by $7.23 Million as Share Value Rose; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $10.63 Billion

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holdings (INXN) by 238.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 95,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 135,045 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28M, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 327,779 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. It closed at $42.24 lastly. It is down 26.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 58,986 shares to 286,902 shares, valued at $83.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 70,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,691 shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. Irving Paul H bought $38,691 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) on Friday, August 23.