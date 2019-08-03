Adelante Capital Management Has Lifted Sun Communities (SUI) Position by $8.00 Million; Virtu Financial Has Boosted Prologis (PLD) Stake

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 823.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 43,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 48,331 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 5,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 1.72M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 67,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 444,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.74M, up from 377,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.98. About 281,651 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Announces Distribution Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sun Communities: Positive Growth Should Continue, But Its Shares Are Not Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Prologis Buys Black Creek’s Platform For $3.9B – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Prologis (PLD) Said in Talks to Buy Black Creek’s IPT for $4 Billion – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

