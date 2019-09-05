Adelante Capital Management Has Lifted Its Sun Communities (SUI) Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Had 7 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 5.41% above currents $291.23 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. Needham maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 22. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Argus Research maintained the shares of TMO in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. See Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) latest ratings:

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) stake by 17.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 67,775 shares as Sun Communities Inc. (SUI)’s stock rose 7.30%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 444,992 shares with $52.74 million value, up from 377,217 last quarter. Sun Communities Inc. now has $13.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $148.3. About 136,524 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity. WEISS ARTHUR A bought $30.31M worth of stock or 257,179 shares.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $116.63 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 33.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.

The stock increased 1.86% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $291.23. About 435,044 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board