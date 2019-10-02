Adelante Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by $2.75 Million; Caxton Increased Its Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stake by $310,720

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 23,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The hedge fund held 248,837 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.66 million, up from 224,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.97. About 8,903 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 544 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 343,071 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $69.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 87,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 68,300 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc stated it has 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 15,690 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,329 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.74% or 229,612 shares in its portfolio. 4,262 are held by Brookstone Cap. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,937 shares. 2,538 are owned by Cim Mangement Inc. Northern Trust stated it has 338,660 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 94,313 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 23,687 shares. World Asset reported 2,020 shares stake. Agf Invests invested in 8,141 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 289,338 shares.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CoreSite cuts 2019 guidance on elevated churn, legal costs – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoreSite expands in Washington D.C. with the addition of new Data Center Facility, building on its powerful campus environment – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RCN Now Available at CoreSite’s Chicago Data Center – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite Announces Availability of Higher Bandwidth Hosted Connections for AWS Direct Connect – Business Wire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.