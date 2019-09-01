Adelante Capital Management Has Lifted Its Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stake by $18.35 Million; Steinberg Asset Management Boosted Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position by $774,330

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 181,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 729,058 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.00M, up from 547,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 443,723 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT)

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.16 million shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd reported 85 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 401,199 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 139,494 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 30,004 shares. Petrus Trust Co Lta has invested 0.04% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Com owns 390 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tiger Eye Cap Ltd holds 0.15% or 11,143 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Btc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Proshare Advsr Lc holds 11,190 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 58,067 shares.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 2,170 shares to 2,090 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 63,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Be Fooled by the Numbers: XPO Logistics Is Still a Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pick-Up: Goodies Coming From Transport Santa; Raise The Financial Roof For Inland Waterways – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,721 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 61,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). D E Shaw & invested in 0.01% or 51,898 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.74% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 72,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 51 shares. Amp Cap has 523,517 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 69,389 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0% or 169 shares. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.06% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). St Johns Inv Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.04% or 13,327 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Co has 0.15% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 69,132 shares.