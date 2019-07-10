Adelante Capital Management Has Increased Cubesmart (CUBE) Stake by $469,952; Market Value Rose; Coca (KO) Holder Haverford Financial Services Has Boosted Stake by $615,158

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 14,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 691,176 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,093 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 92,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 9.82M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 75,917 shares to 382,395 shares, valued at $47.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) by 69,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899,387 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 476,250 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 364,916 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Citadel Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Us Bancshares De accumulated 0% or 25,090 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment holds 0.66% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 1.37M shares. Davidson Investment Advisors holds 1.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 303,474 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 227,063 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America invested 0.49% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Presima Incorporated has 608,800 shares. 339,500 were reported by Swiss Commercial Bank. Raymond James And Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 31,150 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,026 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 2,900 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Com holds 0.42% or 13,600 shares. Essex Fincl Serv Inc stated it has 19,143 shares. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.74% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Holderness Investments owns 0.55% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 24,636 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wisconsin-based Legacy Cap Prtn has invested 1.81% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fairfield Bush & holds 16,903 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation holds 0% or 8,218 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De has 3.00 million shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.12 million shares. Fin Counselors Incorporated has 244,462 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.55% or 149,085 shares.