Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Extra Space Storage (EXR) as Stock Value Rose; Birinyi Associates Has Cut Its Msci (MSCI) Holding by $643,500 as Stock Price Rose

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc analyzed 3,250 shares as the company's stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $233.49. About 408,282 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc analyzed 29,577 shares as the company's stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 833,429 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.93M, down from 863,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $122.46. About 875,440 shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $158.15 million for 24.69 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

