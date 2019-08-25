Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased By $9.49 Million Its Marriott International (MAR) Stake; Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen has $8 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 702.16% above currents $0.8315 stock price. Zafgen had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by JMP Securities. The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 12. See Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) latest ratings:

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital

12/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Marriott International (MAR) stake by 16.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 75,917 shares as Marriott International (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 382,395 shares with $47.83M value, down from 458,312 last quarter. Marriott International now has $41.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MAR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Marriott International (MAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Security National Com has 964 shares. American Mngmt Com reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sei reported 163,439 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cap International Ca invested in 0.01% or 660 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt holds 12,170 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tru Company Of Vermont stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation holds 764,851 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 36,196 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Argi Inv Svcs Llc reported 2,222 shares. Guggenheim Capital accumulated 118,102 shares. Capital International Limited Ca stated it has 2,035 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Marriott International has $14100 highest and $12500 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is 7.71% above currents $125.1 stock price. Marriott International had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 21. Raymond James maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $135 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Berenberg.

The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.0285 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8315. About 69,000 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company has market cap of $31.04 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zafgen Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.