Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased By $7.14 Million Its Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Holding; Celcuity (CELC) Shorts Raised By 5.74%

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) had an increase of 5.74% in short interest. CELC’s SI was 70,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.74% from 66,200 shares previously. With 6,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC)’s short sellers to cover CELC’s short positions. The SI to Celcuity Inc’s float is 1.38%. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 1,170 shares traded. Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has declined 5.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CELC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Celcuity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELC); 15/03/2018 Celcuity 4Q Loss/Shr 17c; 14/05/2018 – Celcuity 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Corporate Office Properties (OFC) stake by 33.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 264,615 shares as Corporate Office Properties (OFC)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 516,575 shares with $14.10M value, down from 781,190 last quarter. Corporate Office Properties now has $3.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 523,470 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $225.42 million. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 413,100 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Amp Capital Invsts accumulated 707,566 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 212,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 96,020 were reported by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America. Vident Advisory Lc reported 35,715 shares stake. D E Shaw And accumulated 566,930 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 130,115 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn owns 382,034 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 238,805 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 0.69% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 22,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity. 1,500 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) shares with value of $38,475 were sold by DENTON ROBERT L.