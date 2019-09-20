Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Position; Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Sentiment Is 1.22

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) stake by 85.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 613,409 shares as Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)’s stock declined 13.80%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 1.33 million shares with $37.51M value, up from 717,735 last quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust now has $3.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 909,801 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Expects to Respond to Pebblebrook’s Proposal in Due Course; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE WILL REVIEW PEBBLEBROOK’S REVISED PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – PEBBLEBROOK IS PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND PRICE AND MIX OF CONSIDERATION AS WARRANTED BY “DUE DILIGENCE”; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted FFO 63c-65c a Share; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces lnadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 12/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SAYS CO “QUICKLY DISCOVERED” THE ERROR AND IMMEDIATELY REMOVED THE DOCUMENT FROM ITS WEBSITE; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – DEAL COMBINATION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A TAX-FREE, 100% EQUITY EXCHANGE; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S REVISED PROPOSAL PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO RECEIVE CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 20%

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 124 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 102 sold and decreased stakes in Callon Petroleum Co. The funds in our database now have: 300.23 million shares, up from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Callon Petroleum Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 74 Increased: 95 New Position: 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32’s average target is 14.78% above currents $27.88 stock price. Pebblebrook Hotel had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) stake by 39,486 shares to 793,943 valued at $84.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 87,818 shares and now owns 1.62M shares. Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was reduced too.

Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company for 4.48 million shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd. owns 13,012 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Management Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 8.24 million shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 1.23% in the stock. Channing Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.53 million shares.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.39M for 6.07 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 4.74 P/E ratio.

