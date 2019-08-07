Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Highwoods Properties (HIW) by $6.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding Maintained by Berkshire Partners Llc

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $8.37 during the last trading session, reaching $532.76. About 164,710 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 130,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The hedge fund held 882,822 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.30M, up from 752,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 91,101 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 70,526 shares to 727,824 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 75,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,395 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 36,900 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 23,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Hsbc Holdings Pcl reported 59,463 shares. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability Corp invested in 853,375 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 39,802 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc reported 4,331 shares. Magnetar Ltd Com accumulated 10,235 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.03% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust reported 13,577 shares. Prns Gp Hldg Ag stated it has 17,041 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1,538 shares. Rudman Errol M holds 79,736 shares or 24.44% of its portfolio. Global Endowment Mngmt LP holds 4,610 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.11% or 874 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 5,687 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww reported 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Whittier has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 1.62M were accumulated by Capital Rech Global Investors. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.54% or 40,600 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Florida-based Texas Yale Corporation has invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 80,686 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 8,410 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $8.54 million activity. Henderson Robert S also sold $8.55 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Monday, February 11. $4,319 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was bought by Wynne Sarah.