Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted Equity Residential (EQR) Holding By $5.00 Million; Tekla Capital Management Has Lowered Centene (CNC) Position By $2.04 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Centene Corporation (CNC) stake by 23.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 38,574 shares as Centene Corporation (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 128,295 shares with $6.81 million value, down from 166,869 last quarter. Centene Corporation now has $19.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 939,900 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 4.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 66,708 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 1.71M shares with $128.63 million value, up from 1.64M last quarter. Equity Residential now has $31.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.84. About 142,173 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 384,461 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 47,386 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability reported 2,020 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 16,643 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 522 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 70,717 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,528 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,882 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp invested in 0.19% or 703,396 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 103,477 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc accumulated 14,000 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 280 were reported by Massmutual Fsb Adv.

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.75’s average target is 45.14% above currents $45.99 stock price. Centene had 14 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.38 million for 11.73 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought 2,850 shares worth $151,022.

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 11,636 shares to 23,986 valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 254,975 shares and now owns 993,083 shares. Sutro Biopharma Inc. was raised too.

More recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $8000 highest and $74 lowest target. $77.75’s average target is -7.26% below currents $83.84 stock price. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 23 with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 27. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.