Adelante Capital Management Decreased Regency Centers Corp. (REG) Holding By $3.70 Million; Shorts at Ciena (CIEN) Raised By 13.83%

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Regency Centers Corp. (REG) stake by 5.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 55,163 shares as Regency Centers Corp. (REG)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 1.01M shares with $68.00 million value, down from 1.06 million last quarter. Regency Centers Corp. now has $10.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.74. About 66,051 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) had an increase of 13.83% in short interest. CIEN’s SI was 5.65M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.83% from 4.97M shares previously. With 3.05M avg volume, 2 days are for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s short sellers to cover CIEN’s short positions. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 855,018 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It has a 32.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.

Among 14 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5500 highest and $32 lowest target. $47.29’s average target is 15.17% above currents $41.06 stock price. Ciena Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. B. Riley & Co maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Friday, June 7. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $5500 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. Rosenblatt maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr reported 8,891 shares. Sei accumulated 0.04% or 355,908 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 233,672 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 91,646 shares. Moreover, De Burlo Group has 1.29% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 171,300 shares. Gmt has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 97,658 shares. 4,833 were accumulated by Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc). Moreover, Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 47,261 shares. Chase Counsel stated it has 37,504 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 316,800 shares. Cwm Limited Com owns 140,653 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 900,000 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 13,331 were reported by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 204,400 shares stake. Cibc reported 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Sun Life Financial reported 0% stake. Bb&T Ltd reported 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). 368,721 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 74,906 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 100,946 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59 shares. Moreover, Lasalle Investment Management Lc has 3.85% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 2.22M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 16,221 shares. Css Limited Com Il reported 16,227 shares stake. Raymond James And Associates reported 0.01% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Nordea Inv Management holds 0.02% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 136,409 shares.

