Adelante Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by $6.59 Million; Davis R M Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $733,464 as Market Value Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 87,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.99M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 1.44 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 65,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.07 million, up from 62,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.52 million shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 298,542 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt reported 930 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,214 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 110,980 shares. Van Eck stated it has 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.34% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 514,562 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Inc holds 1.52M shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 468,753 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 3.56M shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In stated it has 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Dupont Cap Management Corp accumulated 61,102 shares. Hartford invested in 41,040 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35 million for 24.02 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 136,255 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $61.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 613,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,764 are owned by Holderness Invests. The Washington-based Washington Trust Bancshares has invested 1.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Limited accumulated 0.42% or 31,886 shares. Prudential Plc invested 0.89% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mackenzie has invested 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 958 were reported by Oxbow Advsrs Ltd. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 2,535 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company reported 1,274 shares. Campbell Newman Asset owns 3.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 86,221 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 1.92 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0.19% or 2,795 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 76,665 are owned by Vigilant Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Abrams Bison Invs Limited Com has 19.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 10,800 shares to 456,848 shares, valued at $43.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covetrus Inc by 19,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,242 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.