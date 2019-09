Adelante Capital Management Decreased Cubesmart (CUBE) Holding By $4.54 Million; Davis Capital Partners Boosted By $6.10 Million Its Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Stake

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davis Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Davis Capital Partners Llc holds 300,000 shares with $18.41 million value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares now has $2.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 148,929 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Cubesmart (CUBE) stake by 9.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 137,440 shares as Cubesmart (CUBE)’s stock rose 5.37%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 1.34 million shares with $44.92 million value, down from 1.48M last quarter. Cubesmart now has $6.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 691,910 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold TCBI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 3.07% more from 46.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 31 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 236,433 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 28,741 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 567,349 shares. 4,853 were accumulated by Piedmont Advsr. Synovus Financial invested in 0% or 70 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated accumulated 16 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 7,656 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Jcsd Capital Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 1,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 79,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 21,000 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc has 7,595 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.78% or 271,587 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by CARGILL C KEITH, worth $176,490 on Thursday, May 23.

Among 2 analysts covering CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CubeSmart has $3800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 4.38% above currents $34.97 stock price. CubeSmart had 6 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3800 target in Tuesday, September 17 report.

