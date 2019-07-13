Adelante Capital Management Decreased By $490,727 Its American Tower Corp. (AMT) Holding; ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD ORDINARY SH (ANPDF) SI Increased By 45.4%

ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) had an increase of 45.4% in short interest. ANPDF’s SI was 2.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 45.4% from 1.70 million shares previously. With 7,000 avg volume, 352 days are for ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s short sellers to cover ANPDF’s short positions. It closed at $6.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp. (AMT) stake by 1.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 2,491 shares as American Tower Corp. (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 243,321 shares with $47.95 million value, down from 245,812 last quarter. American Tower Corp. now has $92.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

ANTA Sports Products Limited design, researches, develops, makes, markets, distributes, and retails sporting goods in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.04 billion. The firm offers running, cross training, outdoor, basketball, soccer, winter sports, lifestyle series, kidÂ’s sportswear, apparel, and accessories under the ANTA brand name. It has a 32.67 P/E ratio. It also provides FILA and DESCENTE branded sporting goods and kids sportswear products; makes shoe soles; and provides management services, as well as offers information technology services.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M. The insider Lara Gustavo sold $503,250. Bartlett Thomas A had sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45 million on Friday, January 18.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20100 target. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) stake by 11,803 shares to 345,888 valued at $100.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) stake by 22,847 shares and now owns 619,440 shares. Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was raised too.