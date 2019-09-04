Adelante Capital Management Cut Its Position in Ventas (VTR) by $3.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose While Claar Advisors Lifted Its Position

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 51,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.36M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.1. About 159,453 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $226.56. About 66,491 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Hiring of Raymond J. Lewis as its President and CEO – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas completes investment in $1.8B Quebec senior housing portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas Commences Tender Offer for 4.25% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.07% or 23,742 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 6,888 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 289,709 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 28,201 shares. Georgia-based Thomasville Savings Bank has invested 0.33% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 19,636 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1,600 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 136,914 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,455 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hodges Mgmt Inc holds 3,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,580 shares. Regal Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4,358 shares. Hilltop accumulated 8,840 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 130,412 shares to 882,822 shares, valued at $41.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 67,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply POSCO Chemical’s New Anode Material Manufacturing Site in Sejong, South Korea – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products’ CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,777 shares to 82,207 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 65,104 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 1.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hyman Charles D reported 62,933 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 11,600 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). California Employees Retirement has invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Huntington National Bank holds 0.08% or 23,982 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 37,700 shares. Associated Banc has 105,096 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Independent Investors Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1St Source Bancshares invested in 0.23% or 14,238 shares.