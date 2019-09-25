Adelante Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Hcp (HCP); Profund Advisors Increased Stake in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by $604,995

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 746,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 2.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.31 million, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 1.21 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 24,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 21,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.44. About 394,932 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) by 196,147 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $58.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 32,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,345 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC).

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “HCP Bets Big On Boston – Orange County Business Journal” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HCP to Acquire a Trophy Life Science Property in West Cambridge – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 5.5%; Aclaris Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Franklin Resources Incorporated has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 622,447 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com has 38,135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 12,065 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 222,448 shares. Fjarde Ap has 64,687 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Hexavest reported 0.55% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Creative Planning reported 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Company holds 0.59% or 103,983 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 12,242 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com reported 84,237 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp reported 175,582 shares stake. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cullen Cap Management Limited Co holds 1.46% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 1.17M shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,607 shares to 29,995 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,090 shares, and cut its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT).