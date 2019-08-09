Adelante Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT); Ptc (PTC) Shareholder Valinor Management Has Upped Position by $31.30 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 181,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 729,058 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.00M, up from 547,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.42. About 76,612 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 340,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60 million, up from 837,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 367,820 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 178,413 shares to 170,403 shares, valued at $77.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,496 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) by 69,508 shares to 899,387 shares, valued at $68.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations by 84,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,165 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).