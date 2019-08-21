Adelante Capital Management Boosted Simon Property Group (SPG) Position; Ford Motor Co Has 1.06 Sentiment

Ford Motor Co (F) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 349 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 329 sold and decreased stakes in Ford Motor Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.83 billion shares, down from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ford Motor Co in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 71 Reduced: 258 Increased: 255 New Position: 94.

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) stake by 7.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 75,891 shares as Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 1.07 million shares with $194.84 million value, up from 993,429 last quarter. Simon Property Group Inc. now has $45.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $146.7. About 941,823 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.53 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Ford Motor Stock Is Tumbling After It Offered Disappointing Earnings and Guidance – Barron’s” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford a single-digit stock again – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ford, Still Cautious On US Autos – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford Motor: Disappointing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 11.39 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (F) has declined 5.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/04/2018 – Ford Licenses Hybrid Vehicle Patents from Paice, Abell Foundation; 04/04/2018 – Car Connection: Report: Chevy Sonic, Ford Taurus and Fiesta days numbered in US; 05/04/2018 – German carmakers caught in crossfire of U.S.-China trade row; 25/04/2018 – Ford earnings: 43 cents per share, vs 41 cents expected; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 12/04/2018 – PAICE SAYS FORD WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGES TO PAICE’S PATENTS; 23/05/2018 – Delaware Ford Dealer Launches Tech Start up 20 Group Dealer Trades; 24/04/2018 – Jalopnik: Ford Is Thinking About Giving Up On The Fusion, Focus And Fiesta In The U.S; 23/05/2018 – Trump mulling probe of auto imports on national security grounds

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $36.04 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 16.73 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 5.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company for 32.44 million shares. Gabalex Capital Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 4.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pzena Investment Management Llc has 1.86% invested in the company for 39.02 million shares. The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 250,150 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 521 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Brinker Inc holds 3,524 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 0.34% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Yhb Inv Advsr accumulated 12,536 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability reported 115 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors invested in 0.01% or 4,275 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.37% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,481 shares. Profund Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 21,152 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.05% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Comerica Bankshares owns 81,961 shares. Bp Public Limited Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested in 0.65% or 176,971 shares.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “9 Reasons to Buy Simon Property Group and Never Sell – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property has $19800 highest and $18000 lowest target. $190.33’s average target is 29.74% above currents $146.7 stock price. Simon Property had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SPG in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho.