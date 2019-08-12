Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Touches $6.20 Low on Aug, 12; Mexico Fund (MXF)’s Sentiment Is 0.55

The stock of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) reached all time low today, Aug, 12 and still has $5.89 target or 5.00% below today’s $6.20 share price. This indicates more downside for the $722.65M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.89 PT is reached, the company will be worth $36.13 million less. The stock decreased 12.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 411,451 shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F

Mexico Fund Inc (MXF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 6 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 11 sold and decreased stakes in Mexico Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.72 million shares, down from 5.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mexico Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Analysts await Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 89.61% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.77 per share. AGRO’s profit will be $9.32 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Adecoagro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ICL to Present at Upcoming Conferences in September – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Adecoagro SA (AGRO) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adecoagro Continues To Underperform Despite A Respectable Underlying Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move July 22 (CSE: AGRO) (CSE: GRIN) (CSE: CHM) (CSE: SLNG) (TSXV: RIV) (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (CSE: MWM) (OTC: TGRR) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company has market cap of $722.65 million. The firm is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $73,130 activity.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 8,574 shares traded. The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.63% of its portfolio in The Mexico Fund, Inc. for 3.80 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 250,029 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 665,155 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 427 shares.