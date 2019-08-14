Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Touches $5.58 Low on Aug, 14; Eam Investors Has Decreased By $440,748 Its Sps Commerce (SPSC) Stake

The stock of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $5.36 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.58 share price. This indicates more downside for the $650.38M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.36 PT is reached, the company will be worth $26.02 million less. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 185,549 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.)

Eam Investors Llc decreased Sps Commerce Inc. (SPSC) stake by 23.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc sold 4,158 shares as Sps Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s stock rose 6.41%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 13,252 shares with $1.41M value, down from 17,410 last quarter. Sps Commerce Inc. now has $1.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.44% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $102.95. About 62,539 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 16/03/2018 – SPS COMMERCE NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $7.42 million for 62.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 40,710 shares. 14,289 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. D E Shaw Company accumulated 242,768 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 7,500 shares. 3,577 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.06% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) or 230,166 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 996 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 704 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na has 219,870 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advisors has invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Principal Grp Incorporated holds 155,275 shares. 7,552 are held by Ironwood Invest Mngmt Lc. Renaissance Technology Ltd owns 479,130 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 509 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SPS Commerce Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SPS Commerce (SPSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SPS Commerce Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Gender Diversity – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Robust Jobs Data Paint a Pretty Picture for These Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does SPS Commerce’s (NASDAQ:SPSC) Share Price Gain of 92% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc increased Upland Software Inc. stake by 45,258 shares to 67,207 valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL) stake by 249,204 shares and now owns 746,123 shares. The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) was raised too.

Analysts await Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 89.61% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.77 per share. AGRO’s profit will be $9.32 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Adecoagro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iconix Brand leads consumer gainers; Fossil Group and Adecoagro among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Adecoagro SA (AGRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.