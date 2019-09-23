Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Stock Value Declined While Route One Investment Company LP Has Lifted Position by $4.05 Million; Mengis Capital Management Has Cut Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Position by $3.76 Million as Market Value Declined

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 49,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 62,657 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 112,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.60M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 12/03/2018 – Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 579,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 11.42 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.54 million, up from 10.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 480,589 shares traded or 52.91% up from the average. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Lower Revenues Hurt Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish On Qualcomm, But Sees Uncertainty With China, CFO Search – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability holds 3,992 shares. Stearns Fincl Service Gru holds 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 5,014 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 18,841 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 10.14M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Pnc Serv Gru holds 1.11 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs stated it has 0.37% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 729,066 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. 2,843 are held by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. 330,604 are owned by Endurance Wealth Management. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 161,510 shares. Evergreen Limited Liability Co owns 32,588 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.64% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 123,325 shares. Moreover, Invest House Ltd Liability Company has 0.81% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kentucky Retirement Fund has invested 0.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA) by 10,435 shares to 19,305 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 102,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.11 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.