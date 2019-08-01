Adecoagro S A (AGRO) Stock Declined While Ems Capital LP Boosted by $1.40 Million Its Holding; King Luther Capital Management Cut Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Position by $2.18 Million

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S A (AGRO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 233,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 10.31M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.01 million, up from 10.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $809.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 24,978 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Secs Inc reported 9,662 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 47,495 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 21,970 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dowling & Yahnke Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.19% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Farmers National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Carroll Fincl accumulated 1,268 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 578,240 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 15,054 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 28,972 shares. Yorktown Research holds 0.53% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Division invested in 0.29% or 23,157 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt accumulated 17,350 shares. Stanley has 7,019 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 16,017 shares to 23,602 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 100,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

