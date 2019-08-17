Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Share Value Declined While Route One Investment Company LP Raised Position; Alleghany Upped Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $16.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 3.69M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.70M, up from 9.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 404,316 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 461,896 shares to 8.71M shares, valued at $189.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adecoagro’s gross sales during 6M19 reached 382.1 million, 2.8% higher year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $145.3 million – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iconix Brand leads consumer gainers; Fossil Group and Adecoagro among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) CEO Mariano Bosch on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) CEO Mariano Bosch on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adecoagro´s gross sales in 1Q19 reached $162.1 million, 4.2% higher year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $58.3 million – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,500 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $50.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 553,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).