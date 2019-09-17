Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Reaches $6.30 After 5.00% Up Move; INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS (INNV) Shorts Raised By 73.33%

The stock of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 220,685 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $742.60M company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $6.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AGRO worth $37.13M more.

INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:INNV) had an increase of 73.33% in short interest. INNV’s SI was 2,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 73.33% from 1,500 shares previously. With 8,700 avg volume, 0 days are for INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s short sellers to cover INNV’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 19,145 shares traded or 201.35% up from the average. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company has market cap of $742.60 million. The firm is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It has a 97 P/E ratio. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products.

More notable recent Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Adecoagro S.A.â€™s (NYSE:AGRO) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions at Specialty & Agro Chemicals America – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adecoagro’s gross sales during 6M19 reached 382.1 million, 2.8% higher year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $145.3 million – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.