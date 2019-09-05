Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Reaches $5.69 52 Week Low; JX HOLDINGS TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (JXHGF) Shorts Raised By 11.59%

The stock of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.41 target or 5.00% below today’s $5.69 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $670.16 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $5.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $33.51M less. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 45,307 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor

JX HOLDINGS INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JXHGF) had an increase of 11.59% in short interest. JXHGF’s SI was 2.36M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.59% from 2.11M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 3927 days are for JX HOLDINGS INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JXHGF)’s short sellers to cover JXHGF’s short positions. It closed at $4.0648 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

JXTG Holdings, Inc. engages in integrated energy, resources, and materials businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.32 billion. The firm is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products; manufacture of synthetic resin processed products; storage, receiving, and shipment of petroleum products; sea transport of crude oil and petroleum products; sale of LPG; generation and supply of electricity; sale and lease of automobile-related parts, as well as holding investments in companies extracting coal, and LNG developments; and provision of lubricants, basic chemical products, and specialty and performance chemical products. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas; development, manufacturing, and marketing of non-ferrous metals and electronic materials, as well as recycling of non-ferrous metal materials; marketing of non-ferrous metal products, etc.; smelting and refining of copper; manufacturing and marketing of copper wire rods, copper foils, precision rolled and pressing products, electronic materials, thin-film materials, and titanium; production and sale of copper and molybdenum ore; provision of recycling and environmental services; asphalt paving; land transport; and sea transport of non-ferrous metal products, etc., as well as gold, silver, and sulfuric acid business.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company has market cap of $670.16 million. The firm is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It has a 87.54 P/E ratio. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products.